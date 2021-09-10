Nagaland Guv shifted to Tamil Nadu, replaces Purohit who takes the post in Punjab

RN Ravi, Governor of Nagaland has been appointed the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Ravi replaces Banwarilal Purohit who held additional charge as the Governor of Punjab and is now appointed regular Governor of Punjab.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique released by President Ram Nath Kovind late on Thursday night, the new appointments will take effect when they take charge of their respective offices.

In October 2017, Purohit was appointed the 14th Governor of Tamil Nadu when the state was reeling under a political crisis following J Jayalalithaa’s death in office as chief minister in December 2016. He has been embroiled in several controversies during his stint. He also leaves the state office having avoided taking a decision on the clemency plea of one of the convicts serving a sentence for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, and handing the decision over to the President of India stating that he was the right person to rule on this.

Incoming Governor Ravi was born in Bihar and joined the Indian Police Service in 1976. He was allotted the Kerala Cadre. He has also held positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). He was appointed the Centre’s Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks in August 2014 and Nagaland Governor in 2019.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, former chief minister Edappadi Palanwami expressed gratitude towards Purohit and welcomed the state’s new Governor.