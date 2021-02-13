National Women's Day 2021: Political leaders remember Sarojini Naidu
On her birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as the National Women's Day in India, the first Indian woman president of Indian National Congress, Sarojini Naidu was remembered by political leaders across party lines on Saturday.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on Twitter, offering their respect to Sarojini Naidu. Congress remembered her as an "activist for women’s rights", "the first Indian woman President of the INC", "the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India".
"National Women’s Day is celebrated each year on February 13 in honour of Sarojini Naidu’s birthday. She was an activist for women’s rights, she was the first Indian woman President of the INC the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India," the official Twitter handle of the Congress posted.
Listed amongst the “150 leading women” by the University of London in 2018, Naidu was appointed as Congress president in 1925, and as India’s first lady governor of Uttar Pradesh in 1947. Her works in poetry reflect some of the serious themes, including patriotism, romance, and tragedy.
Some of her prolific literary works are Golden Threshold, The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring, The Broken Wing: Songs of Love, Death and the Spring, The Gift of India, Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity, The Sceptred Flute: Songs of India, Kitabistan, The Indian Weavers etc.
