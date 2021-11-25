Nawab Malik again targets Sameer Wankhede with 'one more forgery' tweet

Launching fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik on Thursday tweeted documents related to the death of latter's mother.

Malik tweeted his mother Zaheda Bano's death certificate in which her religion has been mentioned as Hindu, whereas other document tweeted by the NCP leader is of a cemetery in which her religion was mentioned as Muslim. "One more forgery. Muslim for the last rites and Hindu on government documents?" Malik said in his tweet.

एक और फर्जीवाड़ा,

अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुसलमान और सरकारी दस्तावेज के लिए हिन्दू ?

धन्य है Dawood Dnyandeo pic.twitter.com/uuM58cjfru — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 25, 2021

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had alleged that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and used his father's previous identity to get a job in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. He claimed that his father Dnyandev Wankhede converted as a Muslim before marrying Wankhede’s mother Zaheda Bano.

Wankhede and his family have refuted the claims and filed a defamation case against Malik.

But on Monday, the Bombay high court refused to restrain Malik from making comments and putting social media posts against Wankhede and his family. That order has been challenged by the NCB officer's father Dnyandev Wankhede in a division bench.

The Maharashtra minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the cruise drug bust case.

The high-profile case has now turned into a war of words between Malik and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

While Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics".