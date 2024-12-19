NDA, INDIA bloc MPs spar over Ambedkar issue in Parliament complex

MPs from both the Opposition as well as the government demonstrated in the Parliament premises on Thursday over the controversy surrounding Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent statements on BR Ambedkar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Parliament complex on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While the opposition is pressing for an apology and resignation from Shah for his comments on Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, members of the ruling dispensation said it was the Congress that insulted Ambedkar.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from the Ambedkar statue in the Parliament complex to the Parliament House while raising slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs too staged protests in the Parliament complex, with Union minister Giriraj Singh targeting the Gandhi family saying that they have all received Bharat Ratna, but didn’t give it to Dr Ambedkar.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ka apmaan nahi chalega (Insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji will not be tolerated),” BJP MPs said in the Parliament premises while holding banners that read ‘Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled’.

The central government has doubled down on the Opposition, claiming that the Congress party, when it was in power, showed disregard to the country’s first law minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah led the Centre’s charge by accusing the Congress of orchestrating Ambedkar’s defeat in two general elections, disrespecting the Constitution he helped frame by imposing Emergency, and not constructing memorials to commemorate his legacy.

Meanwhile, reports of a physical altercation between MPs emerged during the demonstrations.

The BJP demanded an apology from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for pushing two of their lawmakers, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, causing them injuries.

After Sarangi and Rajput were shifted to Delhi’s RML Hospital, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiu said appropriate action will be taken against the LoP.

“In parliament, protests have been happening and Congress and its allies have been doing it everyday. Today, the NDA did too, because the Congress has been lying in and outside parliament about HM’s statement,” he said.

Slamming Gandhi for his behaviour he said, “Which law has empowered Rahul Gandhi to push and shove MPs? He is the LoP, can he push others? We have been showing decorum, we do not resort to any physical action...in democracy you can express yourself but have you (Gandhi) learnt Karate, Kung-Fu to beat other MPs.”

“We will see what action needs to be taken,” Rijiju said, adding, “Gandhi should understand this is not a wrestling ring. Makar Dwar is the main entry gate. All opposition MPs kept standing there showing placards. When NDA MPs protested the Congress’s insult to Ambedkar, two MPs received grievous injuries”.

“If other MPs also resort to physical violence...what will happen? We believe in non-violence and democracy. His (Rahul Gandhi’s) attack against MPs in condemnable. The way he has behaved shows that he does not believe in democracy,” Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accused BJP MPs of blocking his way and pushing in the Parliament complex during the demonstrations.

“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So, this happened... Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. This is the entrance, and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in... The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji,” Rahul Gandhi told news agency ANI.