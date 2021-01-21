IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs

As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST

By: Kunal Dasgupta, Srinivasan Murali and Vidhya Soundararajan

The Covid-19 pandemic brought into sharp focus the plight of thousands of small businesses in the country. As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses. But there are a multitude of obstacles facing businesses, not just financial; easing some of these obstacles could go a long way in raising worker productivity and ultimately lead to the creation of good (high-paying) jobs.

1) Finance not the only constraint

Our argument is built on a unique survey conducted by the World Bank called the Enterprise Surveys. The survey draws a representative sample of businesses and collects a wealth of information, including measures that try to quantify different obstacles faced by such businesses. We use data for the organised manufacturing sector in 2014, the most recent year for which data is available for India. Interestingly, almost 70% of the firms covered in this survey fall under the MSME definition applicable during this survey, and the findings are therefore highly relevant for issues facing such firms. In one of the survey questions, respondents were asked to choose their biggest obstacle from a set of 15 that could potentially affect production.

Their response is summarised in Figure 1. Some of the obstacles are clearly more important than others. In terms of their importance, the top six are corruption, electricity, tax rates, competition from the informal sector, access to finance, and labour regulations. Hence, although finance is an obstacle for businesses, it may not be the most severe obstacle. Furthermore, the ranking of obstacles does not change much if we look separately at small and large businesses.


2) Many factors hurt labour productivity

Further analysis sheds light on each of the obstacles. Take electricity. On average, businesses faced roughly 27 power cuts per month, with the average duration of each power cut being around two hours. Of course, one can minimise the disruption from power outages by using generators. In fact, 80% of businesses that faced power outages in the previous fiscal year owned generators. Because power created through generators is significantly more costly, however, this clearly affects the bottom line. Lower profits, in turn, could limit their ability to invest in productivity enhancing technologies. While experts often suggest that the government should encourage technology adoption among MSMEs, this is impossible to achieve without an input as critical and fundamental as uninterrupted and reliable power. Figure 2 suggests that there might be some truth to the above hypothesis. For each of the above-mentioned factors, the plot shows the average labour productivity of businesses that reported the factor to be an obstacle versus those that did not (The survey asked respondents to assign a score between 0 and 4 to each factor, with 0 denoting no obstacle and 4 denoting a very severe obstacle. We assigned businesses with a score of 0 to the No obstacle group and the rest to the Obstacle group).

Out of the 15 factors, businesses that faced an obstacle for 13 of those factors had lower labour productivity compared to their counterparts that did not face an obstacle. The differences are especially stark for access to finance, labour regulations, tax rates and transport. Of course, Figure 2 simply displays correlations, and one needs to be careful before drawing causal inferences. For example, businesses that have lower labour productivity could be located in regions that have less reliable power supply. Nevertheless, a clear negative correlation between labour productivity and severity of obstacle for a wide range of factors is indicative of something deeper: it is likely that some, if not all of these obstacles, could be limiting the ability of businesses to hire more productive workers.



3) Labour productivity matters for wages

Why should policymakers care? Because, at the end of the day, labour productivity is intimately tied to wages. Intuitively, a more productive worker is more attractive than a less productive one. This results in higher demand for the former, ultimately pushing up their wage. This fact is borne out in Figure 3 which plots average annual wages paid by businesses against their labour productivity. It is clear from the figure that businesses with a more productive workforce also pay higher wages. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, easing the financial constraints of MSMEs was the top policy priority, and rightly so. From a medium- to long-term perspective, however, help offered to the MSMEs must extend beyond finance.

MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity. To achieve these, policies should also focus on delivering critical infrastructure (electricity access, transportation, land), easing bureaucratic hurdles (courts, tax administration), and liberalising business-related policies (trade and customs, labour regulations, friendly and simplified tax rates). One popular approach for holistically achieving these is through the setting up of place-based policies that have been successful in the US, European Union, and China.

In India, evidence is limited, but some policies have had positive impact, for example, the 1994 tax exemption for backward districts , and the 2003 tax exemptions and capital subsidies for firms in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The need of the hour is to design a focused policy in this regard that majorly overhauls the current Special Economic Zones (SEZ) framework (SEZ act, 2005) using learnings from the successes and failures from other countries, and our own past. The upcoming budget is a timely opportunity to think about these structural changes in initiating a transformation.


(The authors are faculty members at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
india news

IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives of the world

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
IFFCO with more than 36,000 member cooperatives and a group turnover of nearly 7 billion dollars, it is amongst the biggest cooperative institutions in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
india news

Regret not being there for you: Kangana remembers Sushant Singh on his birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
india news

15,223 new Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 10.61 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The national recovery rate has risen to 96.70 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, according to health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V vaccine begins in Agra

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine’s use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
india news

Ahead of Republic Day, MHA asks people not to use plastic flags

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The advisory asked states/UTs to ensure that only paper flags are used under the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
india news

13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
india news

Final probe report on Kozhikode air crash due in January delayed by 2 months

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In August 2020, an Air India Express Boeing-737 plane repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Facebook, Twitter officials to appear before parliamentary panel on IT today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST
News agency ANI reported that recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be discussed at the meeting of parliamentary panel today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Supreme Court-appointed panel to begin consultations with farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • According to the Supreme Court’s instructions, the committee has to submit a report to the apex court in two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers hold flags as police personnel stand guard behind barricades during protests against new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border). (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
Farmers hold flags as police personnel stand guard behind barricades during protests against new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border). (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Second farmers-Delhi Police meeting today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff gets Covishield vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
A member of the medical staff gets Covishield vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

Covid vaccination-related adverse events in India among lowest in world: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In all, 600 adverse event following immunisation have been reported from across the country; 10 people were hospitalised of which seven have been discharged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ninong Ering says a lot more needs to be done to improve the level of education in Arunachal Pradesh(HT PHOTO)
Ninong Ering says a lot more needs to be done to improve the level of education in Arunachal Pradesh(HT PHOTO)
india news

Ninong Ering: Union minister turned MLA who is also a part time teacher

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • Before Ering entered politics in 1989, he served as a teacher for five years in Mirbuk and Miren schools in Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is likely to be heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 23, IMD has said. (HT file photo)
There is likely to be heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 23, IMD has said. (HT file photo)
india news

Widespread rain, snowfall in western Himalayan region this weekend: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Once the rain, snowfall causing-Western Disturbance passes, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 4°C over Delhi and other parts of northwest India
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (HT File Photo)
BJP president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (HT File Photo)
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to UP from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The visit also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joined the BJP and got nominated to the upper house of the UP Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Farmers likely to meet police officers today over proposed tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The cops gave farmers the option to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway instead of Outer Ring Road, but they did not agree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP