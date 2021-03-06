Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
The body of the young man allegedly killed in firing by the Nepalese Police was handed over to Indian authorities after several rounds of talks following which his family performed the last rites here, officials said on Saturday.
Govinda Singh, 24, was shot at Thursday in a village in Nepal near the India-Nepal border. His body was given late Friday night after a post-mortem examination by Nepalese authorities, said Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav.
He said Nepalese officials were terming it a case of smuggling, but locals maintain the firing took place following a minor argument.
Though authorities had initially said Nepalese Police had fired at three people, police said late Friday that the incident in a market in Nepal's Kanchanpur district involved four men, all in their 20s. They were from Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village in Pilibhit and were working in a field near the border.
While Govinda was killed, Gurmez Singh, 29, was injured and referred to Lucknow's King George's Medical University for treatment. Two of them, Resham, 22, and Pappu Singh, 27, managed to escape and were questioned at Pilibhit’s Kamlapuri guest house in the presence of senior officials.
Nepalese officials had alleged that the four entered Nepal for the smuggling of narcotics. They also claimed to have recovered "brown sugar", a pistol and a machine used to print fake currency notes from Govinda Singh.
According to SP Yadav, the body was handed over to Indian authorities on Friday after a post-mortem examination in Nepal and the family performed the last rites at night itself.
He said several rounds of talks were held with Nepalese authorities on Friday and the administration has sent its report to the state government.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also sent a detailed report of the incident to the Union government, he said.
Yadav refused to comment on the smuggling charge, saying it is part of the investigation.
However, family members of the deceased termed the Nepalese Police's version of events unfounded and far from the truth.
Gurdev Singh, Govinda Singh's uncle, told officials in Pilibhit that the four men had been working in a field between Pillar No. 38 and 39 adjacent to the Nepal border for the past 12 days. He alleged that the firing happened on the Indian side of the border and the Nepalese Police took the body with them. Nepalese Police fired at them after Govinda had an argument with them while going for work, he said.
While the first shot was fired in the air, the second one hit Govinda, who fell on the spot and a third hit Gurmez Singh, according to the uncle. Resham and Pappu Singh managed to escape, Govinda's family claimed.
Bareilly zone Additional Director General of Police Avinash Chandra said the statements of the family are being examined. Nepalese officials have also assured an impartial inquiry into the incident, he said.
In view of the prevailing tension, patrolling has been intensified on the border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Issue of national security key as govt decides on
- Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to develop military into ‘future force’: PM Modi at top commanders’ meet
- The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding
- According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says ‘100 days of BJP's arrogance’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer
- The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP
- Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
- The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox