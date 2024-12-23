Newly trained Meitei, Kuki personnel in Manipur police to be posted together: CM

GUWAHATI: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said nearly 2,000 police recruits including those from the Kuki and Meitei communities of the strife-torn state who passed out from an academy in Assam will be posted together. Biren Singh thanked his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for imparting basic training to the 2,000-odd persons (X/NBirenSingh/)

A total of 1,984 Manipur police cadets passed out from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday after completing a 44-week training which started in January this year. Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and the Manipur chief minister attended the event.

Of the total recruits for the 10th and 11th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur Police, 62% are Meiteis, 26% belong to Naga and other tribes and around 12% are from Kuki-Zo communities.

“The division among the communities has happened because of the present situation. It wasn’t there earlier. The new recruits stayed and trained together in Assam. They must continue doing that back in Manipur to make a fresh start at bringing peace to the state,” Singh said.

“They will be posted together in Manipur and not separately (based on their ethnic/community). We will try and bring back the earlier unity (among all communities) in Manipur,” he added.

The training of the new Manipur Police recruits was conducted in Assam as the atmosphere in Manipuir was not conducive.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities since May last year, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced around 60,000.

People from both sides have set up blockades along the boundaries of districts in which their communities are in a majority and prevent those from the other community from entering. Even government officials and police personnel are posted in districts where their community is dominant.

“There are complications in the situation at Manipur and it will take some time to get better. But peace is returning gradually,” said Singh.

He thanked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other Assam government functionaries for training the recruits over the past 10 months.

“We couldn’t provide training to our new recruits of Manipur Police in our state due to the present situation there. When I requested CM Sarma to provide them with training in Assam… As a parent and guardian of these new recruits, I am very happy with the wonderful training they got in Assam,” said Singh.