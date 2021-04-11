News updates from HT: CBI questions Anil Deshmukh’s PAs over extortion allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NIA arrests Mumbai cop in Vaze case; CBI questions Anil Deshmukh’s PAs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Mumbai Police’s assistant police inspector Riyaz Kazi for allegedly helping suspended officer Sachin Vaze in the conspiracy related to planting of explosive in an SUV outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Chopper with businessman Yusuff Ali crash lands in Kerala; 'earsplitting sound' says local

A helicopter with businessman MA Yusuff Ali - chairman of LuLu Group - and four others on board crash-landed in Kochi city of Kerala on Sunday morning. According to the company, all five passengers including Ali and his four family members are safe and currently under medical observation at Lake Shore Hospital in Kochi. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan on falling in love with Aishwarya Rai during Umrao Jaan: 'Universe conspired to bring us together'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview spoke about the beginnings of his romantic relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai. The couple tied the knot in 2007, and they have one daughter, Aaradhya. Read more

Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts

If you’re a regular user of social media, then by now you may have seen the viral advertisement video featuring Rahul Dravid. Read more

'He thinks maybe he should bat only for last four-five overs': Gavaskar has a piece of advice for Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League 2021 campaign got off to a disappointing start. Batting first, CSK scored 188 runs in 20 overs with Suresh Raina hitting a fifty. But Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in great form as they smashed 72 and 85 respectively to take the game away from CSK. DC eventually chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. Read more

Road trip Travelogue: Bengaluru to Goa in 800- km Honda Drive to Discover ride

The significance of a road trip has increased manifold in Covid-19 times. Whether a short trip to the nearest hill station or a well-planned drive escapade to the beach, depending on where one starts from, a car can indeed be a person's best friend as most of us remain bound at home in 'Work From Home' scenarios. Read more

‘Don’t compare Kumbh Mela to Markaz event’: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Flouting Corona guidelines? Allowing millions to visit the Kumbh? Religion above health? Decrying women? Equating Modi with God? Listen to Tirath Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Chief Minister on HT’s talk show The Interview. Watch more