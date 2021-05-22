News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt says breastfeeding should not be halted post-vaccination and all the latest news
Breastfeeding should not be halted even for an hour: Centre on new vaccine rules
Amid doubts and speculations on whether lactating women have to stop breastfeeding for a day or two after getting vaccinated against Covid-19, the Centre on Saturday said that there should be no disruption in breastfeeding because of the vaccine. Read more
Congress appoints VD Satheesan as leader of opposition in Kerala
After days of uncertainty and long deliberations, the Congress on Saturday, selected senior leader VD Satheesan as the leader of opposition in Kerala. Read more
'PMCries': Rahul blames govt for Covid impact on economy, vaccine shortage
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the central government over its handling of the pandemic and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. Read more
Covid-19: Triple lockdown to continue in Kerala’s Malappuram
Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the triple lockdown will continue in the Malappuram district, where the test positivity rate is higher. Read more
WTC Final: 'They have all bases covered,' Former batsman says Team India not 'over-dependent' on Virat Kohli
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton from June 18th. Read more
Arjun Kapoor on mom's reaction to dad Boney marrying Sridevi: 'She never said your father has left us high and dry'
Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his mother never harboured any ill will towards his father, producer Boney Kapoor. Boney was married to Mona Shourie, Arjun's mother, when he began a relationship with the late actor Sridevi. Read more
Delhi Police is warning everyone about fake KYC messages: Here's what you need to know
The cybercrime cell of Delhi Police is warning citizens about a potential scam wherein fraudsters are duping innocent users by asking them to verify their numbers owing to Know Your Customer (KYC) issues. Read more
Amit Trivedi shares clip of hospital staff singing Namo Namo for Covid patients
Amid the times of peril posed by the pandemic, the healthcare workers are doing their best to make the patients feel better. From dedicating songs to make them feel better, many were spotted dancing with the patients to boost up their morale. Read more
Watch | Covid: Is it possible to get 2nd dose of different vaccine? NITI Aayog answers
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause