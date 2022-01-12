News updates from HT: 1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested Covid + since January 1 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 since start of 2022

As many as 1,700 out of the total 80,000 personnel of the Delhi Police have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of 2022, a senior police officer told news agency PTI on Wednesday. Read more

Aapke pass Sidhu hain...: Minister on Imran Khan's 'Pak better than India' claim

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after the Pakistan PM claimed that Pakistan's economic condition is better than India. Read more

‘Wicketkeeper cannot be opening batter in Tests’: Gambhir explains why KL Rahul donning gloves 'is next to impossible'

Rishabh Pant has received a lot of flak ever since his rash drive, which led to his dismissal on a 3-ball duck in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test. Read more

Danish Sait on his whacky satire Humble Politiciann Nograj: 'It's not left, it's not right, it's just pure buffoonery'

Voot select's wacky new comedy series Humble Politiciann Nograj has had a two-year-long journey. Read more

Range Rover, Land Rover's most luxurious SUV, launched in India at ₹2.31 crore

Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover SUV in India which was earlier introduced in global markets last year. Read more&nbsp;

Don't ignore these warning signs of calcium deficiency

Calcium deficiency can take a huge toll on your body and ignoring it for a long time may lead to disastrous consequences and cause a number of health issues from rickets in children, osteoporosis, to even seizures. Read more