News updates from HT: Delhi Police says will enforce Covid-19 curbs 'strictly' and all the latest news

‘Covid-19 situation very grim, will enforce restrictions strictly’: Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Friday said the Covid-19 situation in the Capital is grim and vowed to enforce restrictions strictly to prevent the disease from spreading. Read more
2nd wave of Covid-19: What Centre is doing to meet high demand for medical oxygen from these 12 states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the oxygen availability situation and suggested increasing oxygen production of each plat according to their capacity. Read more
UP imposes another Covid-19 curb on Sunday, ₹1,000 fine for not wearing masks
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all markets in rural and urban areas to observe a weekly closure on Sunday. Read more
Jaydev Unadkat: I'd like the freedom to bowl with the new ball
Unadkat has always been at the top of his game in domestic cricket. He holds the record for most wickets by a pacer in a single Ranji Trophy season. Also Read
Ajeeb Daastaans movie review: Neeraj Ghaywan saves Karan Johar's uneven Netflix film from disaster
For his latest Netflix offering, Karan Johar has produced an uneven anthology film that is redeemed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani's segments. Read more
‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this
Here’s a tale of what followed when animal welfare in Poland received a call about a ‘mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree. Read more
Harsh Vardhan meets AIIMS doctors, says India will handle Covid better in 2021
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors of AIIMS amid rising Covid cases in the country. Watch