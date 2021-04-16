News updates from HT: Delhi Police says will enforce Covid-19 curbs 'strictly' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Covid-19 situation very grim, will enforce restrictions strictly’: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said the Covid-19 situation in the Capital is grim and vowed to enforce restrictions strictly to prevent the disease from spreading. Read more

2nd wave of Covid-19: What Centre is doing to meet high demand for medical oxygen from these 12 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the oxygen availability situation and suggested increasing oxygen production of each plat according to their capacity. Read more

UP imposes another Covid-19 curb on Sunday, ₹1,000 fine for not wearing masks

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all markets in rural and urban areas to observe a weekly closure on Sunday. Read more

Jaydev Unadkat: I'd like the freedom to bowl with the new ball

Unadkat has always been at the top of his game in domestic cricket. He holds the record for most wickets by a pacer in a single Ranji Trophy season. Also Read

Ajeeb Daastaans movie review: Neeraj Ghaywan saves Karan Johar's uneven Netflix film from disaster

For his latest Netflix offering, Karan Johar has produced an uneven anthology film that is redeemed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani's segments. Read more

‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this

Here’s a tale of what followed when animal welfare in Poland received a call about a ‘mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree. Read more

Harsh Vardhan meets AIIMS doctors, says India will handle Covid better in 2021

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors of AIIMS amid rising Covid cases in the country. Watch