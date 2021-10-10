News updates from HT: India to resume 2018 visa exemption agreement with Maldives from Oct 15 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India resumes 2018 visa exemption agreement with Maldives

India has agreed to resume the 2018 visa exemption agreement with Maldives from October 15. Read More

5th Covid-19 vaccine camp underway in Tamil Nadu as state aims to achieve 70% first dose inoculation by October

The fifth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu began on Sunday with around 30,000 such camps set up across the state to vaccinate eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19. Read More

India, China hold 13th round of talks to ease LAC tensions

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday held talks to resolve problems at frictions points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read More

'He doesn't captain. Only looks at the video analyst': Gambhir rates Kohli, Morgan, Dhoni, Pant; names his No. 1 skipper

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Rishabh Pant have been instrumental in leading their respective teams into the IPL 2021 Playoffs. Read More

Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row: ‘Don’t underestimate power of his fans’ love’

Shah Rukh Khan got support from several celebrities, including Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta, after it was reported that ed-tech company Byju’s stopped all advertisements featuring him amid the ongoing investigation against his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Read More

World Mental Health Day: Pandemic-induced panic attacks, OCD on rise, says psychiatrist

Pandemic-induced anxiety disorders such as panic attacks, phobias and OCD are on rise among people amid the fear of a third wave, re-opening of schools and work from home situation where all family members are operating from a single place. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON