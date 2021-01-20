Nidhi Razdan files complaint over online fraud
Former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan has filed a complaint with Delhi Police in connection with an online fraud which, she claimed, prompted her to resign from her job and accept a teaching position — which turned out to be non-existent — at the prestigious Harvard University in the United States.
Razdan’s counsel Shri Singh said a complaint was filed at Greater Kailash police station on Monday. Singh said that they had earlier approached the Srinagar cops but were advised to contact Delhi Police since it was an issue related to the jurisdiction. A senior cop, preferring anonymity, said the case would be transferred to the cyber cell-specialised unit.
