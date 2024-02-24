Nirmala Sitharaman takes Mumbai local, interacts with passengers. See pics

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday had to from Ghatkopar to Kalyan and also undertook the return journery. During her journey, she interacted with the commuters and also got pictures clicked with some of them. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a ride on a Mumbai local train on Saturday. (X(formerly Twitter))

The social media account of Nirmala Sitharaman Office on X(formerly Twitter) has shared images and videos of her train journey."Glimpses from Smt @nsitharaman's train journey from Ghatkopar to Kalyan," read the caption of one of the posts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a video of Sitharaman speaking with passengers and said this is the reason the Modi government will get '400 paar' (over 400 seats) in the upcoming election. "Every leader of PM Modi's government is working to ensure that every last person should receive the benefit," Fadnavis tweeted.

Sitharaman inaugurated BITS Pilani's Mumbai Campus in Kalyan, Maharashtra on Saturday. It is the institution's fifth campus overall- others being in Goa, Hyderabad, Pilani and Dubai (UAE).

She addressed a gathering on the occasion and highlighted the immense contribution of BITS Pilani as the institution has produced many professionals working as CEOs, academicians, civil servants, defence personnel etc. A video clip of her address was posted on X(formerly Twitter) by Nirmala Sitharaman Office.

"A growing India draws from its youth, the skilled youth which contributes to this growth. BITS Pilani, an institution which started just from being a 'Paathshala', is now an institution where people now long to study.There are 7,400 CEOs from BITS Pilani, many in Fortune 500 companies. Over 3,300 academicians, including Vice-Chancellors, Directors, and Heads of Departments in prestigious universities globally, are from BITS Pilani. Over 600 professionals serving in Civil Services and Indian Defence Services are from BITS Pilani," said Sitharman.

During her address, she hailed the steps being taken by Modi government in the education sector. Enumerating the government's initiatives since 2014, she said, "One new IIT/IIM is opened every year, every week 1 new university is built in India, every third day 1 Atal Tinkering lab is opened, every second day 1 new college is being constructed, every day 1 new ITI is getting formed, 1.4 crore youth have been trained under the Skill India Mission".

"That's the extent to which India's education is being facilitated by the government. We're ensuring that budgetary allocations are made. The government has been actively pursuing the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications (MRA) framework with various countries so that they are able to take our students through an MoU. We have signed several bilateral MoUs and agreements with countries including France, Australia and UAE in recent past and many others countries are under negotiation process," said Sitharaman as quoted by Nirmala Sitharaman Office on X(formerly Twitter).