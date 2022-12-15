Home / India News / ‘No separate bathrooms, unrecognised..': NCPCR on minor's rape in Delhi madrasa

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 08:15 PM IST

A 12-year-old boy was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla PS area. The accused Md Isran is absconding and teams of police are on his lookout.

Mohammad Isran, a cleric, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area.
Hours after the alleged rape of a 12-year-old boy by a cleric in a North Delhi madrasa came to light, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team inspected the place, and asserted that it's an “unrecognised madrasa”, and lacks basic facilities like “separate washrooms” for boys and girls.

“We went to the madrasa after hearing that a child had been raped there. The offence was committed by a madrasa teacher. It is an unrecognized madrasa. There were 24 kids from Bihar and UP kept with teachers. They weren't given any separate facilities, such as bathrooms”, the chief of NCPCR, Priyank Kanungo was quoted by ANI.

Kanungo further blamed the Aam Aadmi party-led Delhi government for not taking stringent action nor sending the child welfare committee to the madrasa. “The Delhi government has neither sent a Child Welfare Committee nor taken any action. We sent the Child Welfare Committee specific instructions to visit this location as soon as possible and to rescue and rehabilitate children. The Delhi government was asked for the victim's social inquiry report”, Kanungo said.

Reportedly, a 12-year-old child was allegedly repeatedly raped at a madrasa in North Delhi‘s Sarai Rohilla area after being put to sleep by a cleric. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran and is absconding. “Teams have been deployed to arrest him”, police said

"A 12-year-old boy was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla PS area. The accused Md Isran is absconding and teams of police are on his lookout," DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi was quoted by ANI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged after the boy’s parents approached the police.

As per reports, the maulvi sedated the minor and indulged in unnatural sex with the minor multiple times.

