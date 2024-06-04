Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & South Goa Lok Sabha results LIVE updates

    June 4, 2024 8:06 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and South Goa seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for the constituencies of Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. As the counting of votes is underway, we will provide real-time updates and insights on the progress and outcomes of this crucial phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this phase, Goa voted for its two constituencies, while the newly merged union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu voted for its two constituencies on May 7. The counting process will reveal whether incumbents retain their seats or if new leaders emerge, shaping the political landscape for the next five years. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest numbers, key candidate performances, and expert analyses throughout the day...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and South Goa has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and South Goa to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
    News india news North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & South Goa Lok Sabha results LIVE updates
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes