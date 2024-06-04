North Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & South Goa Lok Sabha results LIVE updates
Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for the constituencies of Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. As the counting of votes is underway, we will provide real-time updates and insights on the progress and outcomes of this crucial phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this phase, Goa voted for its two constituencies, while the newly merged union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu voted for its two constituencies on May 7. The counting process will reveal whether incumbents retain their seats or if new leaders emerge, shaping the political landscape for the next five years. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest numbers, key candidate performances, and expert analyses throughout the day...Read More
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
- North Goa Result
- North Goa Election 2024 Result
- North Goa Result 2024
- 2024 North Goa Lok Sabha Election Result
- Daman And Diu Result
- Daman And Diu Election 2024 Result
- Daman And Diu Result 2024
- 2024 Daman And Diu Lok Sabha Election Result
- Dadra And Nagar Haveli Result
- Dadra And Nagar Haveli Election 2024 Result
- Dadra And Nagar Haveli Result 2024
- 2024 Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election Result
- South Goa Result
- South Goa Election 2024 Result
- South Goa Result 2024
- 2024 South Goa Lok Sabha Election Result