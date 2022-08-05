NTA postpones CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains

The national testing agency (NTA) on Thursday postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state, officials said.

The second phase of CUET-UG, which got under way in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad on Thursday, will continue until August 6. Nearly 680,000 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the examination centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

“Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala for 4, 5 and 6 August,” she added.

Fresh dates for the exam will be announced later.

A red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people as roads got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps.

The inclement weather in the state resulted in water levels of various rivers -- like Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil -- in Pathanamthitta district rising close to or crossing danger levels.