Ode to ‘naari shakti’: Women occupy Chair, secretariat table for brief period in Rajya Sabha

PTI |
Aug 09, 2023 07:15 AM IST

When Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta was speaking in the House, Phangnon Konyak was presiding over the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a special moment for a brief period on Tuesday when the chair and the secretariat table were all managed by women and a woman MP was speaking in the House.

Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak presides over the house during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI)
Officials said this was an ode to "naari shakti".

When Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta was speaking in the House, Phangnon Konyak was presiding over the proceedings and the secretariat table in the well of the House was occupied by women officials, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
