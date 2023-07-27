Home / India News / Women shouldn’t be stopped from boarding buses as first passengers: Odisha panel

Women shouldn’t be stopped from boarding buses as first passengers: Odisha panel

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jul 27, 2023 09:54 PM IST

The directive came on a petition by social worker, Ghasiram Panda from Sonepur, who sought the commission’s intervention

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s State Commission for Women asked the state transport department on Tuesday to end the practice of government and private bus conductors not allowing a woman to board the vehicle if there are no other passengers, people familiar with the matter said.

The Odisha women rights panel said it had received similar complaints in the past (Representative Image)
The Odisha women rights panel said it had received similar complaints in the past (Representative Image)

The directive came on a petition by social worker, Ghasiram Panda from Sonepur, who sought the commission’s intervention after a woman was stopped from boarding a bus as the first passenger at Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar.

Panda said the bus conductor did not allow the woman to board the bus since there were no passengers in the bus and allowing a woman to be the first to board the bus is considered a bad omen. The conductor allegedly told the woman that there was a possibility of an accident if she was allowed to be the first passenger.

The commission, which forwarded the petition to the transport department on July 25, said this wasn’t the first time that the commission had been informed about the practice.

“This type of incident had come to the knowledge of the Commission in the past too. So in order to avoid future inconvenience to women passengers and to protect their safety and dignity, I would like to request you to ensure that the buses (both Government and Private) allow women as the first passenger.” the OSCW said in its directive.

The commission also asked the transport department to increase the percentage of bus seats reserved for women to 50%.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out