Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘One nation one subscription’ gets cabinet nod

ByVrinda Tulsian
Nov 26, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The Union Cabinet approved the "One Nation One Subscription" scheme, allocating ₹6,000 crore for nationwide access to scholarly research articles.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the “One Nation One Subscription” — a new central government scheme to ensure countrywide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications.

‘One nation one subscription’ gets cabinet nod
‘One nation one subscription’ gets cabinet nod

The Centre has allocated 6,000 crore for the scheme for a period of three years.

Announcing the scheme on Monday, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “For youths and students, one of the biggest decisions that has been taken today is - One Nation One Subscription. We all know that for research - high-quality publications are needed which are very costly and hence the PM has transformed it into a new form. All the Universities will make their resources common - all the world-famous journals are brought, their subscriptions are to be taken and then made available to all the educational institutions... It has been estimated to cost around 6,000 crore.”

HT had reported on Friday that the Centre will soon implement phase one of the scheme.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On