The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the “One Nation One Subscription” — a new central government scheme to ensure countrywide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications. ‘One nation one subscription’ gets cabinet nod

The Centre has allocated ₹6,000 crore for the scheme for a period of three years.

Announcing the scheme on Monday, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “For youths and students, one of the biggest decisions that has been taken today is - One Nation One Subscription. We all know that for research - high-quality publications are needed which are very costly and hence the PM has transformed it into a new form. All the Universities will make their resources common - all the world-famous journals are brought, their subscriptions are to be taken and then made available to all the educational institutions... It has been estimated to cost around ₹6,000 crore.”

HT had reported on Friday that the Centre will soon implement phase one of the scheme.