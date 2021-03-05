IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC

  • The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:49 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday said regulations of over the top (OTT) service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have become a necessity since some of them even show pornography in the absence of a proper oversight, comments that come shortly after the government put in place a three-tier regulatory mechanism for such companies, and also mandated certification of their content.

The court, hearing a pre-arrest bail plea by Amazon Prime’s content chief Aparna Purohit used the words “screening” and “regulation” with reference to the content.

The top court expressed its concerns over lack of “screening” before shows and movies were aired on OTT platforms while hearing Purohit’s plea in connection with the ongoing investigation in Uttar Pradesh against the web series Tandav.

“Traditional film viewing has now become obsolete. People watching movies and shows on the internet has become very common. Our query is whether these views should be screened,”asked the SC bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy while taking up Purohit’s anticipatory bail plea.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the top Amazon Prime executive (and others associated with the show) for alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series. The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.

Representing Purohit in the apex court, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, said that rules have recently been notified by the central government, prescribing a structure to be set up for regulation of OTT platforms. They added that most of the OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, were paid platforms and it could safely be presumed that adults, who paid for their subscriptions, were the ones able to watch shows and movies.

“The facts of this case are shocking. Look at the FIR, please. She is an employee of Amazon but the company has not been made an accused. Actors, producer, scriptwriter are the accused along with her but the company has not been made an accused anywhere. There are cases filed across the country by some publicity seekers,” complained Rohatgi.

Luthra emphasised that Amazon Prime Video had not only removed the contentious scenes but has issued formal apologies, the most recent one on Tuesday in which it said the video streaming platform “again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav.”

But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.

The court then asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, to submit the regulations before it on Friday when the hearing resumes. “...We are of the view that some screening should take place. In fact, some platforms even show pornography. There has to be some regulations,” commented the bench.

Mehta submitted that some of the web series used “filthy language and lots of abuses” while Rohatgi tried to argue that these regulations would not be relevant for deciding Purohit’s bail plea since the FIR against her was filed in January, before the new rules had come into force.

The bench, however, said it would examine the rules before taking a call on the bail plea.

Purohit moved the top court after the Allahabad high court on February 25 declined to give her protection from arrest while noting that “such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community source of earning money in a most brazen manner taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant tradition of the country.”

Earlier, on January 27, the top court refused to quash the seven first information reports (FIRs) registered against the actors, makers and Purohit for allegedly offending religious feelings, while declining their plea for interim protection from arrest.

It rejected the pleas by Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub, Purohit, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki, directing them to go to five different high courts where the FIRs and criminal complaints were pending.

FIRs and criminal complaints were registered in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh

On February 25, the Centre notified rules that will govern online content.

The rules envisage a three-tier regulatory framework, which will apply to social media, digital media, and OTT companies: self-regulation; a body like the Press Council of India headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court; and, at the apex, an oversight body of the government, with an inter-ministerial committee to ensure adherence to the norms. Besides, OTT platforms will also have to self-classify the content into five age-based categories: U (Universal), U/A 7 years, U/A 13 years, U/A 16 years, and A (Adult), in addition to providing a mechanism of parental lock in their services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain said he will reply to these arguments on Tuesday when the matter will be next heard.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain said he will reply to these arguments on Tuesday when the matter will be next heard.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • The medical fitness team of the Army tested close to 615 women SSC officers entitled for permanent commission, following the apex court judgment, on five counts: psychiatry, height, appendage (bone structure), physical and eye and ear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cities in southern and western India, which perform the best on the more tangible indicators, have the lowest positive bias in their overall scores on account of CPS. The CPS bias is also higher in smaller cities than larger ones.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Cities in southern and western India, which perform the best on the more tangible indicators, have the lowest positive bias in their overall scores on account of CPS. The CPS bias is also higher in smaller cities than larger ones.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

N-E cities have the strongest feel-good factor

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:19 AM IST
  • The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
india news

Economic might led Bengaluru to top

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
india news

BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
  • K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
india news

Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
"Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty. Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity," the press body said in an official statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The proposed plant to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel would have annual production capacity of 12 million tonnes, the state government of Odisha said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
india news

SC suggests law to create more courts to clear pendency of cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Wednesday, the Centre had submitted a note prepared by Department of Financial Services (DFS) which did not agree with the Court’s suggestion to create additional courts as a solution to curb high pendency of Section 138 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
india news

Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP