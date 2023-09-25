Owaisi dares Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad; says ‘told Bidhuri to sit down’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha election from Hyderabad instead of Kerala's Wayanad. Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi targeted the Congress party over the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 during the Narasimha Rao government. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“I am challenging your leader (Rahul Gandhi) to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad. You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and fight against me,” the AIMIM president said amid loud cheers from the crowd gathered there.

“People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready...Babri Masjid and Secretariat's mosque were demolished under the Congress regime.”

Owaisi challenged Rahul Gandhi hours after the Congress leader asserted that his party is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, and there is a "very close" contest in Rajasthan which the party believes it will emerge victorious in.

Speaking on the controversy around BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal slurs hurled at BSP lawmaker Danish Ali, Owaisi said the day is not far “when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country”.

“Where is your 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas? The Prime Minister of this country will not speak a word.”

“The person who spoke nonsense about Muslim MP in the Parliament had also stood in front of me. I told him ‘baith…baith jaa meri jubaan ka muqabla nahi kar sakta’ (sit down, you can't argue with me)”.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party member Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

