Owaisi slams Haryana govt for bulldozer action in Nuh: ‘Feeling strong by demolishing mud houses?’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government for the demolition drive in Nuh district following the communal clashes, alleging one-sided action against poor Muslims even as “real criminals are roaming freely”. Owaisi said that hundreds of poor families have been rendered homeless just on the basis of allegations. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Haryana government over bulldozer action in Nuh.(PTI)

Continuing their drive against alleged illegal constructions in Nuh, authorities on Sunday demolished a resturant-cum-hotel which was used by miscreants to pelt stones during the recent violence there. On Saturday, the district administration razed down over 45 shops in the Nalhar road area that they said were built illegally. Sub-divisional magistrate Ashwani Kumar said the action was taken at the direction of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming some of the shops belonged to those involved in the communal violence.

“The Supreme Court had said that before taking any bulldozer action, the government has to follow the due process of law. No action can be taken without giving the building owner a chance to present his point of view,” AIMIM MP posted on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

“Hundreds of poor families were rendered homeless just on the basis of allegations. Even though the Sanghis take pride in their vandalism, it is neither legally correct nor justified by the demands of humanity. In Haryana, only poor Muslims have been targeted and one-sided action is being taken,” he added.

"The real criminals are roaming freely with guns. The Khattar government has bowed before them. Is it a big deal to consider yourself strong by demolishing mud houses and slums?"

Even as outgoing Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar denied the demolition was linked to the recent violence, Haryana home minister Anil Vij later indicated that the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the recent communal clashes.

"Ilaj mein bulldozer bhi ek karavayi hai (bulldozer is part of the treatment)," the minister said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON