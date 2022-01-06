Pakistani among 3 JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama: Police

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a foreign national who was an expert in making vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, J&K IGP Vijay Kumar said.

This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in Okay village of Srinagar district.

Regarding Wednesday’s encounter, Kumar said police, army and CRPF launched a joint operation based on specific inputs of terrorist presence in Chandgam area of Pulwama district in the early hours of Wednesday. Three militants were killed after the search operation turned into a gunfight, he said.

“Three militants of terror outfit JeM, including one Pakistani national were killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two M4 carbines and one AK series rifle was recovered from them. It is a big success for forces,” Kumar said.

A police spokesperson identified two of the deceased terrorists as Mir Owais of Ashmander in Pulwama and Pakistani national Talha Yasir. Yasir was an expert at making vehicle-borne IEDs, the spokesperson said.

The identity of the third terrorist was being ascertained, the spokesperson added.

According to police records, Owais and Yasir were both named in numerous terror crimes. “Owais was involved in killing of a civilian, namely Azad Ahmad Dar of Kangan Pulwama. Talha was a mastermind in the preparation of hehicle-borne IEDs besides being involved in an attack on a civilian at Wanpora area of Pulwama,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, security forces killed two terrorists at Okay village in Kulgam district. Both were identified as operatives of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group.

On Monday, two terrorists including top LeT commander Saleem Parray from Hajin in Bandipore district were killed in an encounter in Shalimar garden area in Srinagar. The other terrorist killed was identified as Hafiz alias Hamza from Pakistan.

Since January 1, eight terrorists have been killed by security forces .