Parliament session LIVE: Demand for ‘urgent’ discussion on Adani stock rout

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the last full-fledged budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The finance minister prioritised seven factors: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector. The main highlight of was the five major announcements related to personal income tax, including a change in tax slab under the new tax regime.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised the Budget, accusing the Centre of doing little to address rising prices, widening economic disparities, and unemployment.

The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses and the tabling of the Economic Survey.

The first part of the session ends on February 14 and the second part will begin from March 12 and continue till April 6. The government plans to bring around 36 bills during the session.

