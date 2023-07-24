Home / India News / Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest crime against women in state
Live

Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest crime against women in state

Jul 24, 2023 10:00 AM IST
Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: The session began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

Monsoon session day 3 Live Updates: Monday's day 3 of Parliament's monsoon session is again expected to be stormy as the opposition INDIA bloc continues to demand prime minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going on since the first week of May. The PM broke his silence only on Thursday, the first day of the session, a day after a video emerged from the northeastern state of two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob.

BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest at Gandhi Statue (ANI)
BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest at Gandhi Statue (ANI)

While PM Modi spoke about the incident outside the Parliament, the opposition wants a statement and discussion inside.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 24, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest against state govt

    MPs protest at the Gandhi Statue over what they say is rise in crime against women in the western state.

  • Jul 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Opposition members submit notices on Manipur

    Members of various opposition parties, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, submit notices to discuss the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

  • Jul 24, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    INDIA parties to protest at Gandhi Statue

    INDIA, the 26-member opposition block, will protest at the Parliament House's Gandhi statue at 10:20am over the Manipur issue.

parliament manipur

Monsoon Session Day 3 Live: BJP protests over law & order situation in Rajasthan

india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: The session began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest at Gandhi Statue (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Manipur video: FIR over social media posts alleging hand of RSS functionary, son

A picture of an RSS functionary and his son claiming their involvement was posted by some people on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

Police detain alleged suspects of the viral sexual assault video in Pechi Awang Leikai village of the Thoubal district of north eastern state of Manipur. (AFP)
india news
Published on Jul 24, 2023 09:28 AM IST
PTI |

'Manager was rude': Raj Thackeray's son after MNS workers ransack toll plaza

Amit Thackeray alleged that toll plaza staff in Nashik misbehaved with him after reports claimed that some MNS workers allegedly ransacked it.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 09:28 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Morning brief: Heavy rainfall across India, IMD issues alert for next 4 days

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 09:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Manipur violence LIVE: Congress MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Manipur Violence News Live Updates: On Sunday, the United States said that it was deeply concerned by the reports of the viral videos.

Live People take part in a protest march against the ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, in Ahmedabad on July 23, 2023. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 09:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

'Orange' alert in Gujarat; Mumbai gets respite from downpour. Top Updates

Heavy showers battered parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka.

Pedestrians holding their umbrellas walk in the rain at Sion, in Mumbai. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
india news
Published on Jul 24, 2023 07:56 AM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Gyanvapi mosque's scientific survey by ASI begins; 40 people inside complex

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India began the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on Monday morning.

Security personnel deployed outside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on Monday.
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 08:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Schools, colleges to remain shut today amid heavy rain in Kerala's 3 districts

The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode.

On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. (File )
india news
Published on Jul 24, 2023 06:49 AM IST
ANI |

Gehlot slams BJP for neglecting Jodhpur city

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of neglecting Jodhpur city which was supposed to be on their Smart City list

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accuses Centre of neglecting Jodhpur city for smart city list. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur

Locals, kanwariyas clash in UP, security up: Police

We are trying to recreate the sequence of events to find out who started it [the clash], said police

Police said the pilgrims were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga river when the incident occurred near a “religious spot” (Representative photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI survey from today, panel moves top court

On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by ASI.

On Friday, the Varanasi district court ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by ASI to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Collective negligence of 3 bodies led to electrocution of 16 in Chamoli: Police

Police on Friday had arrested three people, one each from the joint venture, Jal Sansthan and UPCL, for gross negligence

The site of the Namami Gange project where at least 16 people were killed (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun

Principal arrested for molesting four girls in Karnataka’s Bidar district

Based on the incident, officials close to the developments said that the accused principal will be terminated on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Nagashetty Kulkarni, had sexually harassed the students on July 7 but a police complaint into the matter was filed by the four survivors on July 20. (HT archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Four smugglers arrested, 11-ft tiger hide, 15kg bones seized in U’khand

There are 442 tigers in Uttarakhand, according to All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 released in 2020

The tiger hide recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun

Principal arrested for molesting four girl students in Karnataka

A 45-year-old principal in Karnataka has been arrested for sexually molesting four girl students aged 13 to 15. A probe has been ordered and the accused has been suspended. Another principal in the region has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old student.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Nagashetty Kulkarni, had sexually harassed the students on July 7 but a police complaint into the matter was filed by the four survivors on July 20 (Representative photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 12:28 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Monday, July 24, 2023
