Parliament Session Live Updates: NEET, unemployment, airfares to be discussed today

Parliament Session Live Updates: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on July 31.

Parliament Session Live Updates: As the Parliament continues its Monsoon Session on Friday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and regulation of airfares. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha agenda today • Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur will present papers in the Lok Sabha....Read More

• Arjun Ram Meghwal from the Ministry of Law and Justice will provide an update on government business for the rest of the 2nd session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

• Union minister JP Nadda will propose the election of a member to the Governing Council of the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Discussions on the Union Budget 2024 is going on in both Houses of Parliament. Opposition parties are calling the budget "discriminatory," whereas the government is praising it as "visionary." The budget session, which began on July 22, will conclude on August 12.