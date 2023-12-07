close_game
News / India News / PM Modi approves flood mitigation project worth 561 crore for Chennai, says Amit Shah

PM Modi approves flood mitigation project worth 561 crore for Chennai, says Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said the project includes Centre's assistance of ₹500 crore and will help make Chennai flood-resilient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the first urban flood mitigation project worth 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Flood Management Project’ for the Chennai Basin Project, Union home minister Amit Shah said in a statement.

Shah said the project includes Centre's assistance of 500 crore and the mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This happens to be the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.

The prime minister directed the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of second instalment of SDRF of 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and 450 crore to Tamil Nadu, the two states hit by heavy rain due to Cyclone ‘Michaung’.

“Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding," Shah said in a post on social platform X.

An inundated area amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.(PTI)
The home minister added, “Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops."

“I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalises at the earliest,” he added.

Chennai rain

Several parts of Chennai remain waterlogged for the third straight day. Volunteers waded through knee-deep water in areas like Mudichur and distributed food packets and water bottles. Several parts of the state capital continued to struggle with scanty supplies of milk and curd, PTI reported.

Dedicated volunteers walked through thigh-high water in the residential areas of Pattalam, Pattinapakkam, and Varadarajapuram in Kancheepuram, and distributed food and rescued the marooned through boats.

"We were the first to reach Mudichur on December 4 night when the cyclone Michaung's ferocity inundated the city and suburbs. Our rescue boat hit six electric posts in pitch darkness. Later we navigated to the houses of five marooned families and rescued them," Lt Col N Thiagarajan told PTI.

