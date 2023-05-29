Modi felicitates workers who built Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated 11 workers who were involved in the construction and development of the new Parliament building, gifting them traditional shawls and mementos, hours after the inauguration of the new complex on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers in New Delhi on Sunday. (PIB)

The Prime Minister also interacted with the workers, who for nearly three years built the sprawling complex, spread over 64,500 square metres.

After the inauguration, Modi tweeted, “Today, as we inaugurate the new building of our Parliament, we honour the shramiks (workers) for their tireless dedication and craftsmanship.”

In his remarks during the inauguration of the new building, the prime minister said that the construction of the sprawling complex provided employment to 60,000 workers, and added that a digital gallery dedicated to them has also been built in the complex.

Thousands of workers were involved in the mammoth exercise, which began in December 2020, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

One of the workers present at the event on Sunday was Satyaranjan Das from West Bengal, who used to arrange water and food for the workers at the construction site. Alongside him were Ajaz Ahmed who was a supervisor and Uranjan Dalai, who arranged tea and water for the workers.

The other workers the Prime Minister honoured include Devlal Sukhar from Vadodara and Anil Kumar Yadav from Bihar, both of whom placed sandstone on the outer wall of Parliament.

Subrata Sutradhar installed the bamboo floors inside the complex, said people aware of the matter.

The others present on Saturday include Muzaffar Khan from Jharkhand, who ensured all the machines kept working during the construction; Dharmendra from Delhi who worked as a gas welder; and Anand Vishwakarma from Varanasi who worked on the ceilings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and installed chairs in the new complex.

