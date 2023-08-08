‘PM Modi has won trust of people of North-East’: Kiren Rijiju in Parliament

Union minister for earth sciences Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties during the ongoing no-confidence motion debate, and said that it was only in the Narendra Modi regime that the North East had seen real development. Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West constituency, spoke for more than an hour and claimed that Modi’s leadership had won the trust of the people living in all northeastern states. Union minister of earth sciences Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

“Before 2014, many people from the Northeast faced racial discrimination and atrocities in Delhi and other major cities of the country. After 2014 the situation changed, and the DGP conference was held in Guwahati for the first time after independence. During this meeting, the PM directed that police must ensure the security of people from the Northeast,” Rijiju said.

“Working for people and understanding their issues is how we can reach them. PM Modi won the trust of the people living in the eight Northeastern states that way. The insurgency has been brought down, and every region brought to the mainstream,” he added.

Rjiju said that the Manipur conflict has not come suddenly and the UPA government was responsible for the present condition. “For years, you left the Northeast in its own condition,” the BJP Minister said.

Emphasizing the numbers, Rijiju said, “In last 9 years, more than 8000 militant organizations have surrendered themselves along with guns. There has been an 800 percent increase in surrendering of the militants… There has been a 97% decrease in the number of civilians killed in the conflict… The AFSPA total coverage area has a 75% reduction.”

Slamming the no-confidence motion, Rijiju said, “No-confidence Motion is set to fail. The opposition parties will regret bringing this No-confidence Motion at the wrong time and in the wrong manner… Working against the country and calling themselves (opposition) the I.N.D.I.A. This will not be tolerated in our nation, India.”

“Making wrong statements in the Parliament sends the wrong message and there is no benefit in manipulating the citizens,” Rijiju added.

The state of Manipur has been stuck in an ethnic conflict since May 3. The opposition has been seeking Prime Minister to speak in the Parliament on the Manipur issue, following which a no-confidence motion was passed.