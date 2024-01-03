close_game
PM Modi pens letter, sends gifts to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi, family days after his Ayodhya visit

PM Modi pens letter, sends gifts to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi, family days after his Ayodhya visit

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2024 10:21 PM IST

The package comprised a delightful tea set, a drawing book filled with a vibrant assortment of colours, and other items.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Meera Majhi, the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary whom he met during his visit to Ayodhya on December 30.

The prime minister also sent gifts to Majhi and her family. The gift package comprised a tea set, a drawing book filled with a vibrant assortment of colours, and other items.

Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi and family holding the letter written to them by the PM.(ANI)
Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi and family holding the letter written to them by the PM.(ANI)

“After coming from Ayodhya, I watched your interviews on various TV channels. I am touched by the humility and confidence shown by you and your family members while sharing the experiences. The happiness of yours and crores of Indians is my wealth. It infuses me with more energy to work for the country,” the prime minister wrote in his letter.

“As the 100 millionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana, you are not just a statistic for me. I view it as an example of the fulfilment of dreams of crores of Indians,” he added.

During his Ayodhya visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several significant development projects. Meera Manjhi, who has benefited from the Ujjawala scheme, was one of the individuals with whom he engaged during this visit.

A heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI captured PM Modi entering Meera's house. Despite family members attempting to touch his feet, the PM humbly urged them not to. His visit was aimed at connecting with the family which was the 100 millionth beneficiary of the gas cylinder distribution scheme.

During the visit, Majhi expressed gratitude for the PM Awas scheme, highlighting that her family now had a home. She emphasised the positive impact of the Ujjawala scheme, citing the convenience it brought to her life. Manjhi told Modi how cooking on a gas stove saved time and provided more quality time to spend with her children.

Sharing details of the prime minister's visit to her home, Meera Manjhi revealed that she had no prior knowledge of PM Modi's arrival. Just an hour before the visit, she was informed that a political leader would be coming to her residence.

"He came, he spoke to my family members. He asked about the benefits that we are getting in the Ujjawala scheme. Then he asked me what I had cooked. I said rice, daal and vegetables...and also tea. He asked me for tea saying thhandi me chai toh pilana chahiye na. He said it was a little sweeter. I told him this was how I make tea," Meera Manjhi said.

