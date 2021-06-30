PM Modi to address medical community on National Doctors Day tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the medical fraternity on Thursday to mark the National Doctor's Day in the country amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Taking to the Twitter ahead of his address on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2021





The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Also read: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about contribution of doctors, CAs

The prime minister has had lauded the role played by the community of healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. PM Modi has also thanked the medical fraternity for helping the country fight two deadly waves of coronavirus in the country, which have brought the developing economy and its public health infrastructure to a grinding halt.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi talked about doctors on his weekly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme as he praised their contribution to nation-building.

“A few days from now, on July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of the great doctor and statesman of the country, Dr BC Roy. We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors during the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time National Doctors' Day becomes even more special,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy served as the chief minister of West Bengal for 14 years and is also remembered as a physician, philanthropist, educationist and social worker. He founded the Indian Medical Association in 1928, the Medical Council of India, the Indian Institute of Mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and Kolkata’s first-ever postgraduate medical college. Roy has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna.