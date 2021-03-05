PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday to exchange views on regional and global issues and to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.
"This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. PM Modi had visited Stockholm in April, 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. While, Sweden PM had visited India in February, 2016 for the special Make in India week," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
It further stated that the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2015. In April 2020, the two Prime Ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order.
Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development, MEA said.
Around 250 Swedish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as health and life sciences, auto industry, clean technology, defence, heavy machinery and equipment. Around 75 Indian companies are also active in Sweden, MEA added.
