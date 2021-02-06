'Glad to see enthusiasm': PM Modi ahead of his visit to Assam, Bengal tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit both Assam and West Bengal and will inaugurate a host of development projects in the two poll-bound states. His last visit to both the states was on January 23, on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam’s all-round development. pic.twitter.com/b1Ve5iOGwf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

PM Modi to launch 'Asom Mala', lay foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam

On February 7, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo in Assam. "This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," PM wrote on his Twitter. He will also launch the 'Asom mala' project, which is aimed at helping improve state highways and major district road networks in the state. "I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ programme will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity," PM Modi tweeted.

From Assam, PM Modi will travel to West Bengal and at around 4.50pm will lay the foundation stone of a few infrastructure projects in Haldia.

"Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project," PM Modi tweeted sharing photographs of the facility. He has also tweeted his event plans in Assamese and Bengali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present at the event in Haldia. At Centre's Netaji birth anniversary event, Mamata Banerjee left the stage when before her speech, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants were raised.