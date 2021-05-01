PM Modi visits Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on 400th Prakash Parab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 17th-century Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib to offer prayers on the occasion of 400th Prakash Parab or the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday. Modi visited the gurdwara without a security route and special security arrangements, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the citizens on Twitter. “On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675.

Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today.



We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/62teTxLJsp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021





Earlier this month, the Prime Minister held a high-level meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, where he suggested that it is important for the new generation of the nation to know and understand the stages of the Sikh guru’s life.

He pledged that India would pay a fitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th Parkash Purab, however, as the nation battles with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic most celebrations have been called off. The meeting was attended Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah.

As most events stand cancelled, the Punjab government has decided to engage students in productive activities as schools are closed due to Covid-19 surge. Punjab’s education department will hold online educational competitions from May 1 to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Students will participate in competitions including essay writing, poem recitation, slogan writing, and debates. They will make videos of the activity and share them on the class WhatsApp groups. Similar activities were organised online last year in which over 40,000 students participated. The topics of the competitions will be based on the life, teachings, and achievements of the guru.

