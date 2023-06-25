Home / India News / ‘You can’t see me': PM Modi's John Cena moment captured during US visit; WWE star posts picture

‘You can’t see me': PM Modi's John Cena moment captured during US visit; WWE star posts picture

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Famous WWE superstar shared a photo on his official social media account where PM Modi's hand gesture matches wrestlers signature move.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent State visit to the United States had an effect beyond the limits of diplomacy. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) superstar-turned-actor John Cena has shared a picture of PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, on his official Instagram account.

PM Modi along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden(Instagram)
PM Modi along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden(Instagram)

In the picture, PM Modi is seen showing his palm placed in front of his face during a conversation with Biden couple. The picture was shared without any caption, however Cena's fans have drawn parallels between the picture and the wrestler's iconic ‘you can’t see me' move.

The picture went viral right after it was posted. People flooded the post with hilarious comments with some saying ‘Modiji is a Cena fan, confirmed’ and ‘I can only see Joe and Jill in this picture’.

PM Modi has recently concluded his first State visit to the US with an address to the Indian diaspora in the country. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Currently, he is on a two-day State visit to Egypt on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
state visit john cena united states pm modi in us + 2 more
state visit john cena united states pm modi in us + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out