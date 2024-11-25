Policeman injured as protest against Vaishno Devi ropeway project turns violent

Protests against the ₹250 crore ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine took a violent turn on Monday, leaving a policeman injured. Katra: People take part in a protest march during the fourth day of a strike against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, at Katra in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.(PTI)

Protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting and clashed with the police in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district, news agency PTI repoerted.

Protests began when the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with the ₹250-crore ropeway project along the 12-kilometre route between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat.

Shopkeepers, pony and palanquin owners have been observing a strike against the proposed project since November 22.

Protesters fear that the project, slated to be completed in two years, will render them jobless. The major demand is to scrap the project or provide them with enough compensation.

Tensions escalated in the region on Monday when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle attempted to pass through the town where the protesters were holding a dharna.

Officials said the protesters started hitting the vehicle and broke its windshield. Clashes turned violent when the vehicle was moved back with police intervention. Protesters threw bricks at the police, chased and even manhandled security personnel, officials said.

Chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, hundreds of people also marched and staged a sit-in in Katra town, a base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Officials assure action

Protests were called off after hour-long discussions with the officials. The district administration assured that it would hold talks with all stakeholders, including shrine board officials, to address their concerns about job losses.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and protest leader Bhupinder Singh jointly announced the suspension of the strike.

“I have held talks with Bhupinder. We are aware of your demands and concerns. Bhupinder has given time till December 15 to hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issues,” Mahajan said while addressing the protesters.

“The law and order situation has become challenging, and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Paramvir Singh.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the “genuine” concerns of the people protesting at the Katra base camp would be addressed. As the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sinha said a committee headed by the divisional commissioner had held talks with the stakeholders to build consensus on the project.

(With PTI inputs)