President nominates CU founder Satnam Singh Sandhu as member of Rajya Sabha

President of India Droupadi Murmu has nominated educationist and the founder of Chandigarh University (CU) Satnam Singh Sandhu as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Singh Sandhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar welcomed Sandhu to the Upper House. “I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure,” Dhankar said on X.

Congratulating Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views.”

Sandhu, son of a farmer, founded the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and Chandigarh University in 2012.

“He is a philanthropist and is actively involved in large scale community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs Indian Minorities Foundation and New India Development (NID) Foundation,” a person aware of the details said.

According to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of India, the President has been bestowed the right to nominate 12 members to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term for their contributions towards arts, literature, science, and social services.