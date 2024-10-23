Menu Explore
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll today, reaches Kerala with Sonia Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her mother Sonia Gandhi reached Kerala on Tuesday and is set to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll today.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Kerala on Tuesday evening along with her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, is all set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi landed in Mysore on Tuesday evening, and made their way to Wayanad later in the night.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra receives a warm welcome from party leaders and workers on her arrival in Wayanad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra receives a warm welcome from party leaders and workers on her arrival in Wayanad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)

Upon their arrival in Mysore, the two senior Congress leaders were greeted by party members and locals. They also visited the homes of ex-servicemen before making their way to Wayanad.

Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on Wednesday in the presence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. Notably, the Wayanad bypoll will mark Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut.

Rahul Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacated the Wayanad seat paving the way for his sister to make her electoral debut, on Tuesday exuded confidence on her nomination. The former Congress president said she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

Read more: BJP’s surprise choice to face Priyanka in Wayanad bypolls

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy in Wayanad. Before filing her nomination on Wednesday, Vadra, along with Rahul Gandhi, will lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand in Wayanad.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi will is contest the Wayanad bypoll against Navya Haridas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
