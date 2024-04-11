Pune city police identifies 1K criminals ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Apr 11, 2024 06:42 AM IST
Individuals involved in body offences, murder, riots, who have been released on bail have been identified and a bond will be signed from them to avoid their further involvement in crime during election period
In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Pune city police have identified over 1,000 individuals with a history of criminal activities and have devised plans to take preventive actions against them.
A senior officer requesting anonimity said, “We have identified over 1,000 on record criminals and started probationary actions under various sections to maintain law and order situation during elections.’’
Individuals involved in body offences, murder, riots, who have been released on bail have been identified and a bond will be signed from them to avoid their further involvement in crime during election period.
