Rahul alleges no compensation for slain Agniveer; Army rebuts claim

The controversy surrounding the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers intensified on Wednesday, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi releasing a video purportedly of a father of an Agniveer, who said that the family had not received any compensation or help from the Centre after his son was killed in a landmine explosion in Naushera in Jammu & Kashmir in January. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

The army, however, clarified that this was not the case, and the chunk of the compensation was paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar and the rest would be disbursed shortly.

Sharing the clip on X, Gandhi said: “Defence minister Rajnath Singh lied in Parliament about the assistance given to the family of the martyred Agniveer. Martyr Agniveer Ajay’s father has himself told the truth and exposed their lies. The defence minister should apologise to the Parliament, the country, the army and the family of the martyr.”

Hours later, the army posted on X: “Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.”

Read Here: Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition attack on BJP in Lok Sabha; PM Modi rebuts him

It added: “It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs. Ex-Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 Cr approximately.”

It also “re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers”.

The Agnipath scheme was at the centre of an intense debate in Parliament, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers accusing the Congress of spreading lies about the recruitment model.

In the video shared by Gandhi, Kumar’s father can be heard saying, “We have got nothing from the Centre but some help from the Punjab government. The defence minister said in Parliament that ₹1 crore is given to the family if an Agniveer dies but we have received nothing. Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue...this scheme should be scrapped.”

On Monday, Gandhi attacked the government in Lok Sabha over the Agnipath scheme, claiming that Agniveers recruited under it were not granted the status of martyrs and were akin to “use and throw” labour.

“LoP shouldn’t mislead the house by giving wrong speeches. If an Agniveer dies during war or at border, his family gets ₹1 crore,” the defence minister said in response.

On Tuesday, Modi said in Lok Sabha that the Congress opposed every reform that strengthens the country’s armed forces.