Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to undertake 2nd leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya: Maha Congress chief

ANI |
Aug 08, 2023 06:54 PM IST

The second leg of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin in Gujarat and conclude in Meghalaya, with parallel marches in Maharashtra.

The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to begin from Gujarat and extend to the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, while addressing the media here, confirmed the news and told reporters that party leaders within the state would hold a parallel march.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters as he leads the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.(ANI / File Photo)
"The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," Patole said.

Prominent Congress leaders will be leading the march in different parts of the western state.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and had lasted more than 130 days.

However, details about the new route and corresponding dates however remain unconfirmed thus far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
