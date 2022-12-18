Yogi, Rahul seen gripped in FIFA fever amid Argentina v France | Watch

As the World Cup final began on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was seen gripped in the FIFA fever as the world watched Argentina vs France with bated breaths. Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the chief minister seated comfortably on his sofa, with TV blasting in the front. In one of the pictures, Argentina player Rodrigo De Paul and France's Alexi Mac Allister were seen sharing the screen.

We could not, however, guess which team the UP CM had been cheering for!

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath watches the final match of #FIFAWorldCup at his residence in Lucknow#ArgentinaVsFrance



(Pics source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/HXza02zWNs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra – was seen relishing the final moments of FIFA with the party workers at a campsite in Rajasthan's Dausa. Visuals captured by ANI showed Gandhi seated on a chair as he enjoyed the match with the party workers accompanying him in the foot-march.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party workers watch the final match of #FIFAWorldCup at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Rajasthan's Dausa



#ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/j1HjKRCTug — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Scenes were no different in Delhi where fans were seen gathered in huge numbers to watch Argentina vs France at France Embassy. In Chennai, Argentina fans were spotted cheering for Lionel Messi - who surpassed Germany's Matthaus to become the most-capped player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Argentina fans celebrate after taking a 2-0 lead against France in the #FIFAWorldCup final match pic.twitter.com/wuMKAEZTDr — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Argentia took the the World Cup trophy home for the first time in 36 years, giving football fans one of the most gripping finals in tournament history. Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

(With agency inputs)

