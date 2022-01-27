Railways pauses exam as protests turn violent

The railway ministry on Wednesday suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and the Level 1 exams after job aspirants in Bihar, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh staged massive protests and burnt four bogies of an empty train.

The ministry also set up a high-power committee to address the issues raised by job applicants over the result of the (first stage) computer-based test (CBT), held last year.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the committee will submit its report before March 4. “The committee will give recommendations on results and methodology used for short-listing candidates for second stage CBT without affecting shortlisted candidates,” he said.

Postponing the NTPC exams that were scheduled for next month, the Centre gave three weeks (till February 16) to job aspirants to submit their concerns.

The decision came amid reports of candidates going on a rampage over alleged irregularities in RRB’s NTPC exam 2021 by the public transporter.

In Bihar, four bogies of an empty train were set on fire on Wednesday while train services were disrupted in many parts for the third successive day, police said.

According to the police, students clashed with them and damaged railway properties at Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Samastipur and Chhapra districts. In Gaya, hundreds of students entered the railway station premises and disrupted rail movement. “As soon as the Shramjeevi Express arrived at the local station, they pelted stones at the train,” said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Aditya Kumar.

He added that as police tried to disperse the protesters, some of them set three compartments of a train on fire. Police used tear gas shell and lathi charged to disperse them. The students then pelted stones towards the police. “The train was stationary, empty at that time and parked in yard. No injuries were reported from the incident. We have identified some of the trouble mongers”, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw urged job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved.

“I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged,” the minister said at a press conference.

“I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them,” Vaishnaw said, adding all Railway Recruitment Board chairpersons have been asked to listen to the concerns of candidates, compile them and send them to the committee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also appealed to the students to stay calm and to not take the path of violence. Taking to his Twitter account, Gandhi assured the students to be on the honest side- their side.

Job aspirants, who are opposing the exam rules, demanding to count candidates who have applied in multiple level categories for only one category so that more candidates get the opportunity. Job aspirants opposed a decision by the railways to hold the exam in two stages, claiming that the second stage is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage, results for which were released on January 15.

“Only one examination was mentioned in a notification issued in 2019 and alleged that government was playing with their future,” said one of the aspirants Hari Shankar of Jehananbad.

An industry expert said that NTPC is primarily for Class 12-pass aspirants, while graduates have technical exams. “The 12th pass aspirants will miss job opportunities if graduates apply for the NTPC exams. This is the reason why these aspirants are agitating in such a large scale,” the expert added.

The railways had earlier said that it was looking to fill 35,281 posts. Of these, 24,281 posts in 13 categories were open to graduates and 11,000 posts in six categories were for undergraduates. These 13 categories were segregated into five groups based on the 7th pay commission pay-scale (levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6). These posts include train assistants, guards, junior clerks, time keepers and station masters.

Candidates have alleged that during the first CBT, which were held last year, candidates with higher qualification sat for exams meant for Level 2 jobs.

“Railways cannot stop a candidate with a higher qualification from sitting for an exam with lower qualification requirements. There is no upper limit mentioned for a post,” Vaishnav said.

For the second stage CBT of each level, the number of candidates called was 20 times the community-wise vacancies notified against each RRB, the minister added, giving examples of each level of vacancies and short listed candidates of each level.

Meanwhile, amid rising protests, the ministry on Tuesday issued a statement, warning candidates of being ‘debarred for life’ from obtaining a railway job.

The ministry official’s notice said those candidates found indulging in unlawful activities or vandalism will be rendered ‘unsuitable’ for railway/government jobs.

(With inputs from Avinash Kumar )