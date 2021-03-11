Rain, thunderstorm predicted for northwest India till Saturday
Light rain and thunderstorm is likely over many parts of northwest India till Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A Western Disturbance (WD) is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining northwest India from today.
Another fresh Western Disturbance, in quick succession, is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 13, IMD said in its bulletin.
Under the influence of these WDs, scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during March 10 to 13; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region on March 14.
Thunderstorm, lightning, or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), or hail are predicted over the above sub-divisions during the same period.
Due to a confluence of easterlies and westerlies and area of low pressure, rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha during March 11 to 13 and over Jharkhand and Bihar on March 12 and 13. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on March 12.
The maximum temperatures are 2-5 degrees C above normal over most parts of northwest, west, central and east India except Bihar and near normal over rest of the country.
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala's unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered 'forestry activity'; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt's plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt's response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour's designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic 'Dandi March' of freedom
Isro's commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
'Normal' monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
