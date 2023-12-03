Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats
Dec 03, 2023 04:11 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Karauli Dholpur area constitutes - Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats.
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Karauli Dholpur constituencies:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Baseri
|Khiladi Lal Bairwa
|INC
|Bari
|Girraj Singh
|INC
|Dholpur
|Shobharani Kushwah
|BJP
|Rajakhera
|Rohit Bohra
|INC
|Todabhim
|Prithviraj
|INC
|Hindaun
|Bharosi Lal
|INC
|Karauli
|Lakhan Singh
|BSP
|Sapotra
|Ramesh Chand Meena
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 01:23 AM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra constituencies will begin at 8 am.
Story Saved
Live Score
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Your Subscription Plan