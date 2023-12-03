close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats


Rajasthan results LIVE: Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats

Dec 03, 2023 04:11 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Karauli Dholpur area constitutes - Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats.

Election officials carry EVMs ahead of counting of votes in Rajasthan.
Election officials carry EVMs ahead of counting of votes in Rajasthan.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
BaseriCounting to begin
BariCounting to begin
DholpurCounting to begin
RajakheraCounting to begin
TodabhimCounting to begin
HindaunCounting to begin
KarauliCounting to begin
SapotraCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Karauli Dholpur constituencies:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
BaseriKhiladi Lal BairwaINC
BariGirraj SinghINC
DholpurShobharani KushwahBJP
RajakheraRohit BohraINC
TodabhimPrithvirajINC
HindaunBharosi LalINC
KarauliLakhan SinghBSP
SapotraRamesh Chand MeenaINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 01:23 AM IST

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra constituencies will begin at 8 am.

