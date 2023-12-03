Rajasthan results LIVE: Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Karauli Dholpur area constitutes - Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli and Sapotra seats. Election officials carry EVMs ahead of counting of votes in Rajasthan.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Baseri Counting to begin Bari Counting to begin Dholpur Counting to begin Rajakhera Counting to begin Todabhim Counting to begin Hindaun Counting to begin Karauli Counting to begin Sapotra Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Karauli Dholpur constituencies:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Baseri Khiladi Lal Bairwa INC Bari Girraj Singh INC Dholpur Shobharani Kushwah BJP Rajakhera Rohit Bohra INC Todabhim Prithviraj INC Hindaun Bharosi Lal INC Karauli Lakhan Singh BSP Sapotra Ramesh Chand Meena INC

