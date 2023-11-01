Rajasthan elections: Protests erupt across state over Cong list

Protests were held over the fourth list of the Congress candidates, released by the party on Tuesday evening, in several areas in Rajasthan, people familiar with the matter said. In a related development, Baseri MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who is also the chairperson of Rajasthan Schedule Caste Commission ,resigned from the post after being denied ticket. After the list was released, several party workers held protest in Jaipur, Sriganganagar, Churu and Bikaner (HT)

The Congress on Tuesday released a list of 61 candidates, denying tickets to eight MLAs , including Bairwa, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, Bharosi Lal Jatav, Heera Lal Meghwal, Johari Lal Meena, Babu Lal Bairwa, and Rajkumar Gaur. According to the people quoted above, few of these MLAs were in touch with other parties for tickets,or may contest independently.

After the list was released, several party workers held protest in Jaipur, Sriganganagar, Churu and Bikaner. Some party workers also burned tyres and staged a dharna in the city.

Calling the list unfair, Khiladi Lal Bairwa said, “I have been punished for speaking truth and standing with the party leadership. I did not resign that day and was at CM (Ashok Gehlot’s) residence on September 25, 2022.”

On contesting the elections, he said, “I will do whatever my people will say.”

On September 25, over 90 MLAs had submitted their resignation to the assembly speaker, opposing the Congress Legislative Party meeting called to determine Gehlot’s successor as chief minister, as he was the front runner for the post of Congress president.

Another MLA from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Johari Lal Meena sat on dharna outside the residence of senior Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. He claimed that despite being “on top of the survey, the party denied him the ticket and gave it to an outsider”.

MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh wrote to state party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and alleged: “Under a conspiracy his ticket was denied and given to an outsider”.

According to the list, Congress fielded MLA Ameen Khan for the 10th term from Sheo assembly in Barmer. However, this time Khan is facing strong protests. Soon after the announcement of his ticket late on Tuesday night, protests erupted in Barmer.

President Barmer district Congress, Fatah Khan, who is also vying for the ticket has conveyed to go it alone. After Fatah was denied the ticket, his supporters gathered outside his house in Barmer city and later held a protest at Sindhary Circle in Barmer. Raising anti-Congress slogans, the protestors criticised the party leadership. They also burnt effigies of the Congress leaders.

Terming the party’s decision unfair, Khan said, “Despite setting aside all the surveys, parameters, and equations, the Congress leadership has simply re-nominated the sitting MLA, which is not fair.” He announced that before making any decision, he would meet with his supporters and then come to a conclusion.

In another development, Gehlot’s close aide also hinted to go rebel. After the announcement of the ticket being given to former parliamentarian Manvendra Singh from Siwana assembly seat, Gehlot’s close aide, Sunil Parihaar, also hinted at the possibility of rebelling. Following the denial of the ticket, Parihaar called a meeting of his followers at Siwana.

He expressed that he was the “strongest hopeful (candidate) from Siwana, yet the party did not consider him”. Parihaar mentioned that he is seeking the suggestions of his followers and will make a decision accordingly.

In Bikaner, two Congress leaders, Abdul Majid Khokhar and Gulam Mustafa, resigned from the party and announced that they will contest independently against the Congress candidates in Bikaner (West) and East assembly seats. Education minister B D Kalla and district congress president Yashpal Gehlot were given party tickets from West and East seats respectively.

In Sriganganagar, Vinita Ahuja, an aspirant who lost the previous election, also raised objection over the party ticket to Ankur Miglani.

