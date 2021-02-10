Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial
A court in Rajasthan’s Alwar has rejected a plea for shifting the trial in the lynching of a 28-year-old man in 2018.
Vigilantes attacked Rakbar Khan in Alwar for transporting two cows amid a spate of lynchings. Police took over two hours to take Khan to a hospital, where he later died. They instead opted to take the two cows to a shelter first 17 km away.
District sessions judge Sangeeta Sharma on Tuesday rejected the plea of Khan’s mother, Habiban, and Aslam, a survivor and witness to the lynching, saying she cannot interfere in the working of additional district Judge Sarita Swami, citing lack of jurisdiction. She added Swami’s is designated as the special court for hearing mob lynching matters.
Habiban and Aslam said they have no hopes of getting justice as the accused were threatening them openly.
Aslam survived the attack while the two were on their way home in the neighbouring Haryana.
Two of the four accused, Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh, are out on bail.
