Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
On the eve of Republic Day 2021, a total of 946 police personnel have been awarded medals for their bravery and gallantry. Among the majority of the 207 Gallantry Awards, 01 PPMG to Jharkhand (Posthumous) & 01 PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 137 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 24 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 01 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 68 are from CRPF, 52 are from J&K Police, 20 are from BSF and 17 are from Delhi Police, 13 are from Maharashtra and 08 are from Chhattisgarh and 08 are from Uttar Pradesh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
- The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi
- "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state
- The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP
- “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox