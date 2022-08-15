Respect for women must for India’s growth: Modi

Citizens must at all times uphold the dignity of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged in his Independence Day speech on Monday, saying respect for women is an “important pillar for India’s growth”.

There is need for gender equality at home, which is the key to a united nation, Modi said. Everyone should extend support to nari shakti (women’s power), the Prime Minister said.

“A distortion has crept in our conduct, and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values? It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women,” he said.

India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity, which begins with the family structure, Modi said. “We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity… if daughters and sons are not treated equally at home, we cannot achieve the mantra of unity. Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity,” he said.

Women’s power is present in all sectors of society and is significant for the growth of the country, Modi said.

“If we look at nari shakti in law, education, science and police, our daughters and mothers are making major contributions to India,” he said. “They are stepping forward with new confidence. I can see an immense contribution of women in the 25 years to come, much more than that in the last 75 years.”

“Nari shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India,” the Prime Minister said. “It is an important pillar of India’s growth.”

Modi also recalled the contribution of women freedom fighters in his speech.

“Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Rani Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal. Indian women symbolise sacrifice and struggle,” he said.